BeGole officially announces state house bid ahead of Tuesday deadline

It’s official: Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole is running for state representative.
BeGole has filed paperwork to run for the 71st District seat, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The filing deadline for candidates is Tuesday. BeGole officially announced his bid Monday in a press release.
“I have decided wholeheartedly to run because state and federal government administrations have become out of touch with communities like ours during COVID, social unrest across the country, and most recent past elections,” BeGole said. “I hear everyday about families being concerned with issues like rising gas prices, double-digit inflation, labor shortages, and a serious disruption in the supply chain of food and other products. Parents want a return to normalcy and understand the necessity of their children back in school and being taught in person. Law enforcement professionals can always do better, but defunding and tarnishing the image and reputation of officers is not the solution.
“Mandates and unnecessary regulations in recent times have ruined our economy and violated constitutional rights. On top of all of this, the public has lost faith and trust in our electoral process. While we can’t change the outcome of previous elections, we can learn from the mistakes made and work hard to ensure fair and honest future elections.”
BeGole is the fourth candidate — and third Republican— to declare or file for the 71st seat. Bob Carlin, of Bennington Township and Kevin Rathbun, of Caledonia Township, both Republicans, have also filed to run. Democrat March Zacharda, of Bennington Township, has also filed to run.
BeGole said his platform includes economic recovery, criminal justice improvement, the protection of constitutional rights and the restoration of the integrity of the electoral process.
With his name officially in the hat for state representative, the county faces the prospect of picking a new sheriff. Should BeGole win the seat, he would be forced to resign as sheriff. A county commission would be appointed to fill the county sheriff position. Similar commissions were set up to appoint a new county treasurer in December 2019 and to approve ballot language of a recall effort of several county commissioners in October 2021.
BeGole, the son of former 66th District Court Judge George BeGole, has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including stints with Morrice and Perry police, and more than 25 years with the Sheriff’s Office. He defeated Democratic challenger Joe Ibarra with 23,875 votes (62.3 percent) to 14,345 votes (37.5 percent) in the November 2020 election.
BeGole also defeated Ibarra in the 2016 election, receiving 23,077 votes to Ibarra’s 10,194.
“My open door policy as sheriff will not change when serving as your next state representative in Lansing. I will continue to reach out to members of our community to listen to their thoughts and ideas regardless of political partisanship or beliefs,” BeGole said.
With the candidate filing deadline looming Tuesday, here’s a look at how other districts are shaping up ahead of the 4 p.m. cutoff:
State House District 75
State House District 75 comprises most of Clinton county, northern Ingham County and the southwest portion of Shiawassee County. Laingsburg, Ovid and Shaftsburg are the chief areas of Shiawassee represented in the district.
Filed candidates:
- Penelope Tsernoglou, an East Lansing Democrat and former Ingham County commissioner.
- Emily Stivers, a Haslett Democrat and current Ingham County Commissioner.
- Christ Stewart, a Bath Republican and candidate for the 71st house seat in 2018.
State Senate District 28
Senate District 28 will be the other major race in Shiawassee County this year aside from House District 71. The district will represent the majority of the county.
Filed candidates:
- Daylen Howard, an Owosso Republican. He initially declared he was running for the 71st House seat before switching his bid to state senate.
- Sam Singh, an East Lansing Democrat and former state representative for District 69 from 2013 to 2018. He was the House minority leader from 2017 to 2018.
- Muhammad Salma Rais, an Democrat and doctor from the DeWitt area.
State Senate District 22
District 22 comprises most of Livingston County, along with the southeast portion of Shiawassee County, the southwest portion of Genesee County, and slivers of eastern Ingham and northwestern Oakland counties. Byron is the primary area of Shiwassee represented in the 22nd.
Filed candidates:
- Jordan Genso, Brighton, Democrat.
- Mike Tipton, Howell, Democrat. While Tipton has filed, he withdrew from the race April 1 due to medical issues.
- Lana Theis, Howell, Republican. Theis is the incumbent senator for District 22.
Declared candidates:
- Mike Detmer, Republican. Detmer announced his bid, but as of Monday had no paperwork on file with the Secretary of State.
Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners
While there has been no official list made available yet, at least two people have previously announced their intentions to run for commissioner seats: Durand Mayor Ken McDonough (R-District 4) and Anthony Karhoff (D-District 5). All districts are up for reelection in November.
