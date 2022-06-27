CORUNNA — Robert Berry has been sentenced to two years probation, the first eight months of which will be served in the Shiawassee County Jail, for a third offense of operating while impaired (OWI) at a sentencing Friday in 35th Circuit Court before Judge Matthew Stewart.
Berry, 36, pleaded guilty to his third offense of OWI on April 14. Questioning during the sentencing established Berry was operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit in the state of Michigan when he was pulled over.
Berry’s legal team sought a lenient sentence focused on rehabilitation, noting work Berry has been doing, including starting his own construction business.
“(Berry) knows he has to be punished. Alcohol’s done him nothing good,” his attorney said. “He needs to utilize the tools he has readily available for him. He took it upon himself to get six months of treatment, and I ask that you fashion a sentence that helps him.”
Stewart noted Berry’s work, but sent him a clear warning about the consequences of future offenses.
“The work you’ve done doesn’t go unnoticed and helps you avoid a prison sentence. As (Koerner) said, all I can do is look at your record and see this has happened before.
“If you come here again, I will sentence you to prison. You have to do what you say you have to do,” Stewart said.
“I have to apologize for drunk driving and disrespecting police officers,” Berry said. “It was out of line and very wrong of me. I was not in a good place and made a bad decision. I sincerely apologize — if I could take it back, I really would.”
Berry said he wants to go to school and become a pastor.
“Things are looking up for my wife, kids and me. Doing great harm to people in the community is the last thing I want,” Berry said.
Berry was sentenced to six months in the Shiawassee County Jail for his last OWI offense. Stewart said that “the stakes have to get higher” this time around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.