Frederick named to Appropriations Committee

LANSING — House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, Wednesday announced he has appointed State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, to serve on the House Appropriations Committee and chair the budget subcommittee on higher education and community colleges.
Frederick said pursuit of more equitable funding models, programmatic innovations, and better outcomes within the state’s higher education and community college budget has the power to affect the daily lives of every Michigan family.
“A quality education has the power to change lives while opening the door to secure, well-paying careers,” Frederick said in a press release. “Much of my career in public service has been focused around shaping policy to open up opportunities for students to reach their postsecondary learning goals within both traditional and alternative pathways.
“This time of economic and institutional disruption has forced important conversations about opportunities to improve outcomes in the higher education space particularly as Michigan looks to position students of all ages for gainful employment and a more sustainable future,” he said.
Frederick will continue to serve as Majority Floor Leader while taking on the additional role.
Frederick in the prepared statement, said improving completion rates, embracing proven innovations in program delivery, striving for a more equitable funding model across institutions, and better serving the needs of adult learners as central focus areas.
“As someone who completed my degree more than a decade after high school, I am particularly sensitive to the structural and behavioral barriers facing working people who pursue further education,” Frederick said. “Michigan must embrace a comprehensive strategy to meet the needs of present and future adult learners. These individuals come with diverse backgrounds and experience which deserves robust consideration for college equivalency and wraparound supports as degrees and credentials are earned or upskilled for emerging jobs.”
Frederick also serves as the House designate on the Michigan Workforce Development Board.
The House Appropriations Committee also includes chairman Rep. Thomas Albert, and Reps. Mary Whiteford, Joe Tate, Sue Allor, Tommy Brann, Pamela Hornberger, Scott VanSingel, Jeff Yaroch, Ann Bollin, Annette Glenn, Sarah Lightner, Matt Maddock, Bradley Slagh, Greg VanWoerkom, Timothy Beson, Ken Borton, Andrew Fink, Abdullah Hammoud, Ronnie Peterson, Terry Sabo, Tyrone Carter, Rachel Hood, Cynthia Johnson, Felicia Brabec, Amos O’Neal, Samantha Steckloff, Shri Thanedar and Regina Weiss.
The Higher Education subcommittee includes Johnson, Brabec, Brann, Green, Slagh and Hammoud.
