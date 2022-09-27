Trial for West Bloomfield man delayed until 2023

Sayem Chowdhury, at lectern, attends a motion hearing in January in 35th Circuit Court.

 Argus-Press File Photo

CORUNNA — The trial for a West Bloomfield man accused of attempting to meet a minor for sex will be delayed until 2023, after his attorney withdrew from the case, and another attorney will now represent him.

Sayem Chowdhury, 30, had been scheduled to begin his trial this morning on charges of felony firearms, using a computer to commit a crime, accosting a child for immoral purposes and child sexually abusive activity. He was arrested in May 2021 after allegedly trying to meet a non-existent minor for sex. However, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an undercover sting operation.

