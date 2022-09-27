Trial for West Bloomfield man delayed until 2023

CORUNNA — The trial for a West Bloomfield man accused of attempting to meet a minor for sex will be delayed until 2023, after his attorney withdrew from the case, and another attorney will now represent him.
Sayem Chowdhury, 30, had been scheduled to begin his trial this morning on charges of felony firearms, using a computer to commit a crime, accosting a child for immoral purposes and child sexually abusive activity. He was arrested in May 2021 after allegedly trying to meet a non-existent minor for sex. However, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an undercover sting operation.
At a motion hearing Monday, Chowdhury’s attorney requested to be replaced with another lawyer, Steven Barker. After some confusion as to what the hearing was about, Stewart ended up granting the motion and delayed trial, after admonishing the first attorney, whose motion was to exclude evidence.
“How am I supposed to rule on something that’s not in a motion?” Stewart asked, before granting the first attorney’s request for a new legal representation. “I got to tell you, your performance on this case has been less than acceptable and you may have an ethical issue.”
That attorney then walked out of the courtroom. “I guess that’s that,” Stewart said, before delaying the case, likely until next year.
Chowdhury previously requested permission in January to visit Bangladesh, where he was born, to care for a sick family member and accompany them back to the U.S. for medical treatment.
Stewart denied that request, noting that there is no extradition treaty between the U.S. and Bangladesh and had no guarantee of Chowdhury returning to face trial. Chowdhury is a naturalized U.S. citizen.
“I know there’s a treaty in the works, but there isn’t one now,” Stewart previously said.
Stewart also noted the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he could not accurately predict what would happen with travel restrictions in the U.S. or other countries.
According to court records, Chowdhury was arraigned June 7, 2021, before former 66th District Court Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty.
Chowdhury posted a $25,000 cash/surety bond the same day and has been free since that time. His case has seen numerous procedural delays and pauses in circuit court hearings due to COVID restrictions.
