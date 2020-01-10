Michigan Works to offer networking opportunity for military veterans

OWOSSO TWP. — GST Michigan Works is hosting an informal job and networking event for military veterans only.
The Invest Vets Networking Event, featuring employers Fiddler’s Green and the construction company for the Ranger Power solar project, is set for 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at 1975 W. M-21, on the second floor.
The roundtable event will be informal and offer not only talks by the two employers but an opportunity to meet and befriend fellow veterans from the area, Business Solutions Professional Chris Schueler from GST Michigan Works! said.
Those welcomed include all area military service members, veterans, guard members, reservists and their families.
“I strongly feel the veteran population is overlooked and under-served,” Schueler said. “There are a lot of opportunities, and a lot of help Michigan Works! can offer if a veteran is unemployed or needs a new position. But many vets are too proud to ask for help, or they get lost in the mix. So this event is something we want to be involved in, and it’s just for veterans.”
One of the employers attending the event is the Bad Axe-based Fiddler’s Green, which is opening a short-term, long-term and transitional housing facility for veterans inside the former Pleasant View nursing home site in Corunna. The nonprofit organization also has a facility in Bad Axe.
Director Eric Motz, a veteran himself, said the Corunna Fiddler’s Green is looking to hire construction workers to help with the building renovation that is currently underway.
While the facility will open gradually, in four phases, kitchen workers and other staff will be needed for the initial opening in March, he said.
Eventually, Fiddler’s Green will be hiring medical assistants, community outreach coordinators, cooks, maintenance, administrators and other positions, Motz said.
The 15-year Navy veteran, who was deployed for combat five times, in Iraq, Bolivia and Afghanistan, said he’d like to hire veterans to fill the slots.
“I’d see my boys going out into the real world and lose themselves to alcohol or drugs,” Motz said. “I’m out here catching them — we leave no man behind. We (veterans) have our own communication, our own sense of humor. I’ll take a vet for an employee any day of the week and twice on Sunday.”
Next up is McCarthy Building Companies, based in Commerce Township. The construction company is looking for 250 workers to put up the 500,000 solar panels needed for what will be the largest solar farm in the state, Ranger Power’s Assembly Solar Project.
Construction has just begun on the $250-million solar farm, located in Hazelton and Venice townships. The jobs installing panels will last two years, said Jeff Schaaf, senior project manger for McCarthy Building Companies.
“McCarthy as a whole supports hiring veterans,” Schaaf said. “I absolutely encourage veterans to come out for this event. This project is going to be steady work for quite a long time.”
Invest Vets, the employment pillar of the Lansing Area Veterans Coalition, was formed in 2015 to improve employment outcomes for veterans, military personnel and their families. For more information, visit investvets.org.
Several Michigan municipalities have hosted Invest Vets Networking Events for roughly five years, but they are fairly new in Shiawassee County.
They were held locally in September and October, with November and December off for the holidays, and are resuming Jan. 30. Previously featured employers were Memorial Healthcare, Crest Marine, Great Lakes Fusion and Midwest Bus.
Michigan Works! purposely limits participating employers to two.
“Our employer response has been very, very solid, but we keep it to two so it stays informal and isn’t overwhelming,” Schueler said.
GST Michigan Works! offers free employment and career services, including help with resumes and job training. For details, call (989) 729-9599.
