LANSING — The Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative has announced it is using federal CARES Act funding to provide $10 million in grants to meet the urgent need of Michigan small businesses disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
Small businesses could apply for grants starting at 9 a.m. today. Grants will be awarded up to $15,000 per eligible business on a “first-in” basis.
“Businesses should be ready to apply as soon as the grant opens on Dec. 15 as the funds are expected to be depleted very quickly,” Shiawassee Small Business Development Center Cheryl Peterson said.
Applications are available online at michiganbusiness.org/relief. Funds are expected to be distributed in mid to late January. The Michigan Municipal League Foundation will serve as the statewide grant administrator.
Grant funds will assist eligible small businesses directly impacted by COVID-19, and meet urgent working capital needs including payroll expenses, rent or mortgage payments and utility expenses in the following industries:
n Restaurants, bars and other food and beverage service providers
n Travel and tourism destinations including lodging providers and hospitality businesses
n Live event venues and movie theaters
n Conference and meeting facilities
n Ice skating rinks, indoor water parks and bowling centers
n Gyms, fitness centers and indoor recreation facilities
Because the initiative is funded through federal CARES Act dollars distributed by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to the Michigan Community Development Block Grant program, businesses must satisfy the HUD National Objective for job retention in order to receive funding.
To qualify for grant support, businesses must meet eligibility criteria including but not limited to:
n Being a business in one of the targeted industries listed above
n Must be in compliance with all state and local orders related to COVID-19, including, but not limited, to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
n Be a for-profit entity (i.e., a sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation, or LLC)
n Have a physical establishment in the Michigan County of Application and is NOT a home-based business
n Provide goods or services to multiple clients or customers
n Be current, or in a payment plan, on all local, state, and federal taxes due through Jan. 1, 2020
n Have an active and valid state license(s)/registration(s), if applicable
n Is not an adverse party to litigation involving the state or municipality
n Business or business owner has not filed for bankruptcy in the last 10 years
n Can identify a need for payroll, rent or mortgage payments, and/or utility expenses necessary to continue/restart business operations relative to the total grant amount
n Had annual gross revenues in 2019 greater than $25,000
n Has at least two employees, including the owner(s)
n Has fewer than 50 employees (including full-time, part-time, and owner(s) on a world-wide basis).
