OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for this week.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday — Spaghetti with meatballs, Italian beans, fruit, garlic bread
Tuesday — Pork cutlet, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, applesauce, roll
Wednesday — Mac and cheese, strewed tomatoes, cowboy beans, fruit, corn bread
Thursday — Chicken cordon bleu, diced redskin potatoes, veggies, fruit, roll
Friday — Baked pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, dressing, carrots, applesauce
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Macaroni and cheese, cowboy beans, stewed tomatoes, fruit, corn muffin
Tuesday — Kielbasa, sauerkraut, redskin potatoes, fruit crisp, roll
Wednesday — Pizza, tossed salad, fruit, muffin
Thursday — Beef tacos, refried beans, Spanish rice, fruit crispito
Friday — Barbecue riblet on bun, baked beans, potatoes, fruit
