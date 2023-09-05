OWOSSO — For 12 whole seconds when he was in sixth grade, Camden Yerrick had no pulse.
Yerrick, now a 17-year-old senior at Owosso High School, said he remembered getting ready for school one morning after already missing a few days due to an illness — Yerrick said he remembered it best as a “bronchitis-type illness” — when he blacked out and woke up on his kitchen floor.
Rushed to the hospital, Yerrick again lost consciousness. It was during this second spell in which he experienced his brief cardiac arrest, doctors said.
Transported by ambulance to E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, he underwent testing for heart conditions.
While Yerrick ultimately received a clean bill of health, he says that the experience has pushed him to live life to the fullest.
“I realized that death can come at any moment and I needed to make the most of my life and enjoy life more,” he said. “I spend more time with friends and family and doing stuff I enjoy like soccer and band. (In school), I like to help out teachers and staff in any way that I can and help people around me. I want to make a difference.”
Armed with this perspective, Yerrick has made a name for himself in the classroom at OHS. He maintained a 4.44 GPA in his junior year while taking a difficult course load, including two Advanced Placement courses and a dual enrollment course through Lansing Community College.
Yerrick said he particularly enjoys his math and science classes — with his favorite being AP chemistry from last year.
Currently, he plans on studying chemical engineering at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in fall 2025, while not ruling out Flint’s Kettering University.
“I’m really excited for college and having the new class experience, meeting all the new people and living the college life. After that I’m hopefully going to get a good job and live a stable life the rest of my life,” he said.
The high-achieving Yerrick is heavily involved in the OHS community outside the classroom. He’s a four-year soccer player, a three-year member of the Trojan Marching Band and a two-year National Honor Society member.
Yerrick, in his first year on varsity soccer, said he’s mostly starting on defense. He’s played the sport since fourth grade and was captain for OHS the last two years on the junior varsity team.
Yerrick said his favorite part of playing soccer is the relationships he’s formed.
“My best friends are all on the soccer team. I’ve known them for most of my life, and it’s been a lot of fun,” he said.
In band, Yerrick plays the trumpet, an instrument he’s enjoyed since fifth grade.
For his school’s NHS chapter, Yerrick said he’s the parliamentarian of the school’s service committee, and he helps organize events to boost student morale, including putting encouraging notes on lockers, school dances and talent shows.
In his spare time, Yerrick enjoys disc golfing, hanging out with his friends and fishing and camping with family.
