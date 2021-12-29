OWOSSO — The Salvation Army Owosso Citadel this week announced it has raised about $67,000 — but remains $13,000 short of its goal of $80,000.
The Salvation Army will still be ringing bells at select locations in Shiawassee county through Friday.
Kettle sites this year include Walmart (Caledonia Township), Kroger (Caledonia Township), VG’s (Owosso), Dollar Tree (Owosso), Gilbert’s (Owosso), Carl’s Supermarket (Perry), the U.S. Post Office in Owosso, Walgreens, Save-a-lot (Corunna), Family Farm & Home (Corunna), Sage Market (Laingsburg), Riverside Market (Durand), Spring Grove Variety (Owosso) and Village Pride (Ovid).
“The Salvation Army Owosso is asking for help with last minute donations at the kettles and major donations that could help to meet this year’s kettle campaign goal,” Lt. Justin Steckbauer said in a press release.
According to the Salvation Army, funds help provide services to Shiawassee County, including daily meals Monday through Friday, food baskets, utility assistance, coats for kids, back-to-school supplies, recovery groups, personal hygiene kits, youth activities, women’s groups, pastoral care, and many other services.
