Shiawassee sheriff seeks breaking and entering suspect

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a breaking and entering suspect who was last seen in New Haven Twp. Monday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the male suspect is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 350 pounds. The man, whose identity has not been released, has dark hair and a beard/goatee.
The man was last seen on foot in the area of Easton and Cram roads in New Haven Twp. Monday morning.
He may be wanted in connection with a breaking and entering call which came in Monday.
Three suspects were apprehended in relation to that call, which came after a Caledonia Township homeowner caught four suspects removing items from an outbuilding.
Two of the suspects were juveniles. An adult male suspect suffered a medical emergency while on scene. SCSO deputies and assisting officers provided emergency medical care until he was transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance.
The fourth suspect remains at large.
Assisting agencies included New Lothrop Police, Owosso Police Department, Michigan State Police, Shiawassee County Emergency Management, Twin Twp. Ambulance and Corunna Area Ambulance.
Police say to not approach the suspect, if seen. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (989) 743-9111.
