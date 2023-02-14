Shiawassee sheriff seeks breaking and entering suspect

UNNAMED SUSPECT

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a breaking and entering suspect who was last seen in New Haven Twp. Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the male suspect is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 350 pounds. The man, whose identity has not been released, has dark hair and a beard/goatee.

