CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday authorized the purchase of an unmanned aerial system for the Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioners voted 6-1 during Thursday’s regular board meeting to approve the purchase of the $18,000 drone system from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, with Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, dissenting.
The cost of the system — which includes the airframe, cameras, batteries and controls — will be covered using a portion of homeland security grant funding, an annual allotment the county receives each year, according to Jeff Weiss, county director of emergency management and homeland security.
“This is a very good system,” Weiss said during Thursday’s meeting. “We’re getting quite the value.”
Weiss said the drone will primarily be used during search and rescue efforts, though it also will serve as a valuable tool in crash investigations, and can assist area fire departments battling field fires and/or structure fires.
In conjunction with the drone purchase, the Sheriff’s Office updated its policy on unmanned aerial systems. With respect to privacy, Weiss noted the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Michigan State Police are very specific about what the drones can be used for.
“It’s not that different from flying around in an airplane. Something’s not private if you can see it from the air because there’s less of an expectation of privacy,” county attorney Ryan Painter said. “Where you get into issues is if you’re using it to peek into windows, things like that, which is not what we’re talking about here.”
