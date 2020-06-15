OWOSSO — Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties is reopening its Owosso pantry and community to the public this week, and adding produce to its pantry offerings.
Catholic Charities, 1480 N. M-52, Suite 1, is open from noon to 3 p.m. today and each Monday. The office is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays.
“Even before COVID-19, no community was free of hunger, but during the pandemic, many hard-working Americans suddenly find themselves needing support they never wanted to ask for and we are focused on making sure that we can help everyone who comes to our door,” Catholic Charities CEO Vicky Schultz said in a press release.
The group said it expects to receive 1,200 boxes of produce every two weeks and, without refrigeration to keep it fresh, must give it all away.
“We, of course, will have special procedures in place to accommodate recommendations for social distancing and protecting the health of our guests, volunteers and staff,” Schultz added.
Jim Niemiec, a volunteer at Catholic Charities, will be greeting guests when they come through the fresh produce drive-thru.
“I first discovered Catholic Charities when my granddaughter needed counseling. I was so impressed with everything they do, that I now volunteer with the food give-aways two to three days a week,” Niemiec said.
In addition to pasta, canned goods and cereals Catholic Charities has always provided, guests can get shampoo, toothbrushes, diapers and more. The Community Closet also has clothing in all sizes and household items such as dishes, books, games and toys.
