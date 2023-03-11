Daylight saving time swings around Sunday, despite efforts to freeze clock
Pixabay

OWOSSO — Clocks across the country will perform the fantastical feat of striking 2 and 3 a.m. simultaneously Sunday as daylight saving time takes effect across most jurisdictions.

The transition from standard time — which holds sway from November through the beginning of March — to daylight saving is less onerous nowadays than it was previously, as, thanks to the proliferation of computerized timekeeping, far fewer people need to remember to set their clocks forward by hand, but public opinion has still turned broadly against the practice as the years have gone on.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.