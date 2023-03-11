Daylight saving time swings around Sunday, despite efforts to freeze clock

OWOSSO — Clocks across the country will perform the fantastical feat of striking 2 and 3 a.m. simultaneously Sunday as daylight saving time takes effect across most jurisdictions.
The transition from standard time — which holds sway from November through the beginning of March — to daylight saving is less onerous nowadays than it was previously, as, thanks to the proliferation of computerized timekeeping, far fewer people need to remember to set their clocks forward by hand, but public opinion has still turned broadly against the practice as the years have gone on.
A March 2022 poll conducted by Monmouth University found that only 35% of Americans wanted seasonal clock shifting to continue. A CBS poll found that 46% of the country would prefer daylight saving time to be permanent, while 33% preferred standard time.
Theoretically, the transition between daylight saving and standard time provides the most possible sunlight between regular working hours, but an increasing body of research suggests that the benefits of this are relatively scant when set alongside the havoc the temporal shift plays on the body.
In an article published by Northwestern Medicine, doctors argue that daylight saving time disrupts the body’s circadian rhythm in adverse ways and that the time change is associated with depression, slowed metabolism and weight gain.
Politically, numerous efforts at both the national and state levels to halt clock hopping have been put forward, with mixed results.
On March 2, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 for debate on the Senate floor. The bill would establish permanent daylight savings time across the U.S.
The Senate passed a version of Rubio’s bill in 2022.
It passed by unanimous consent in the upper chamber, but stalled in the House of Representatives and never came to a vote.
“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” Rubio said as he introduced the 2023 bill. “Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done.”
In Michigan, State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, introduced a bill which would have locked the state into either standard or daylight saving time in 2021.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine prefers permanent standard time to permanent daylight saving. Standard time “aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety,” the group wrote in a statement published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.
Hoitenga’s bill was contingent upon Michigan’s adjoining states — Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin — choosing to freeze their clocks as well.
In the inverse of Rubio’s national bill, Hoitenga’s passed in the house but fizzled in the senate.
Hoitenga has said she plans to reintroduce her bill sometime this year.
