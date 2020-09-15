BURNS TWP. — The Burns Grange Monday announced it is canceling Friday’s planned outdoor jamboree.
“We feel the temperature is going to be a bit on the cool side this coming Friday night, so we have made the decision to not hold another jamboree in the park this month,” organizers announced in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.