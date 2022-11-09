NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop Village President John Maksimchuk Jr. is out, according to the unofficial Shiawassee County election results hosted at electionreporting.com.
Maksimchuk, 69, ran uncontested for the seat in 2018 and 2020, but in this election cycle he found a challenger in Charles “Skip” McCormic, who unseated him 131 to 109.
It was reported in the 2016 election cycle that Maksimchuk, who was running for re-election as a trustee, had been on the village council for “over 20 years.”
McCormic, a New Lothrop High School graduate who has lived in the village for the past 11 years per a campaign announcement on his Facebook page, ran as an advocate of modernity.
“I see room for improvement in things like our ramping up our technology, updating our town’s webpage and making it easier to navigate and find information, helping to bring new businesses to our town (and) stimulating new sources of income besides raising taxes and water bills,” he said.
Elsewhere in the village: Keith Gauthier and Holly Ustishen were elected unnopposed to two of the three available trustee seats on the village council. Ustishen received 176 votes, while Gauthier tallied 161. An appointment will have to be made to fill the third vacancy. Terry Tate was returned as treasurer, with 219 votes. Karen Maksimchuk is back as clerk, receiving 193 votes.
