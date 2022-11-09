NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop Village President John Maksimchuk Jr. is out, according to the unofficial Shiawassee County election results hosted at electionreporting.com.

Maksimchuk, 69, ran uncontested for the seat in 2018 and 2020, but in this election cycle he found a challenger in Charles “Skip” McCormic, who unseated him 131 to 109.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.