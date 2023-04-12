OWOSSO — Friends of the Shiawassee River and Fitness Coliseum are currently gearing up for the third running/biking/paddling of the Shiawassee Triathlon (or “Shi-Tri”) which is slated to take place on May 21.
The Shi-Tri begins and ends in Downtown Owosso along the Shiawassee River. Participants begin with a 3.8-mile run/walk from Fitness Coliseum (210 S. Water St., Owosso) to McCurdy Park in Corunna along the James Miner Trail. From there, triathletes launch kayaks or canoes into the river, paddle back 3.5 miles toward Owosso, and exit the river just before the intersection of S. Water and Washington Streets behind the Huntington drive-thru Bank. The third leg of the event sees participants biking a 9-mile loop through Owosso’s city streets and country roads back to the triathlon’s starting point.
The mission of the Shi-Tri is to promote community fitness and to support the Friends of the Shiawassee River.
Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward improvements to help everyone “care for, share, and enjoy our treasured Shiawassee River.”
This year, registration will be capped at 350 participants — a 100 participant increase from last year (233 actually participated).
This year’s race will start at 8 a.m. at the Fitness Coliseum parking lot. Afterwards, an awards ceremony is scheduled for approximately 12:30 p.m.
A total of 38 handmade leather medals — crafted by Owosso Business, Darker Manufacturing Co. — will be awarded. There will be awards for the following categories: First Place Overall Male, First Place Overall Female, First-Third Place Relay Team, First-Third Place: Youth (under 18), Men 18-29, Women 18-29, Men 30-39, Women 30-39, Men 40-49, Women 40-49, Men 50-59, Women 50-59, Men 60-plus, Women 60-plus.
Last year’s overall winners were Stephen Moelter and Kali Bayes.
The Shi-Tri typically involves the participation of over 100 volunteers — both the day of the event and the day before.
Spectators are also welcome to cheer on the race participants along the route. Further details on the whole event may be found at the Shi-Tri website at www.shi-tri.com.
Race organizers would also like to thank this year’s sponsors — Presenting Sponsor Young Owosso; Run Sponsor Norm Henry Shoes; Paddle Sponsor RWI Manufacturing; Underwriting Sponsor Woodworth Commercial; Swag Sponsor Home Field Michigan Real Estate Consultants; Experience Sponsor Shiawassee Health & Wellness; Fit & Fun Sponsor Parson/Dedic Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo; Fuel Sponsor: Byk-Rak LLC; the Shi-CHAMP Sponsors: Crest Marine LLC, Innovative Community Solutions, Merit Laboratories, Inc., REMAX of Owosso, Team One Credit Union; and the Shi-TRIBE Sponsors: Advanced Eyecare, American Recycling Center, Inc., Great Lakes Family of Companies, Memorial Healthcare, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.
