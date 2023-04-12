OWOSSO — Friends of the Shiawassee River and Fitness Coliseum are currently gearing up for the third running/biking/paddling of the Shiawassee Triathlon (or “Shi-Tri”) which is slated to take place on May 21.

The Shi-Tri begins and ends in Downtown Owosso along the Shiawassee River. Participants begin with a 3.8-mile run/walk from Fitness Coliseum (210 S. Water St., Owosso) to McCurdy Park in Corunna along the James Miner Trail. From there, triathletes launch kayaks or canoes into the river, paddle back 3.5 miles toward Owosso, and exit the river just before the intersection of S. Water and Washington Streets behind the Huntington drive-thru Bank. The third leg of the event sees participants biking a 9-mile loop through Owosso’s city streets and country roads back to the triathlon’s starting point.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.