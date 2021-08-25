Eliminating the stigma

OWOSSO — This year’s Suicide Prevention Walk is set for noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 22, but you don’t have to walk for all six hours.
The schedule was made to be flexible, enabling participants to show up and walk anytime and for however long they want. It’s also a way to help keep walkers socially distanced during a global pandemic.
“We’re going to continue to stay strong and do this walk, even in the midst of a pandemic,” organizer Penny Corbin said. “Last year, we had a lot of rain but we still had 170 participants. We’re aiming for 200 this year. They can turn around at any point in the trail they feel comfortable with.”
The focus of the 2021 walk, the fifth in Shiawassee County, is on the continuing public stigma of mental illness, she said.
“We ask people not to be afraid to ask for help,” Corbin said. “We want to raise awareness about suicide prevention — it’s the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.; one every 12 minutes. But it’s not just suicide: We need to bring awareness of mental issues generally. Get help for your brain health as well as your physical health.”
Mental health issues are spiking, potentially because of COVID-19’s isolating effects, though due to the pandemic exact data isn’t available right now, she said.
“We don’t have current numbers for suicide, but we do know many people are reaching out for help with mental health issues,” she said. “The feeling is that it’s increasing.”
The walk, in addition to eroding the public stigma attached to mental illness, will focus on connecting people to mental health resources in the community.
It’s also an opportunity to walk in memory of someone they have lost to suicide.
“It’s amazing how many people share their stores about suicide, which affects everyone around them,” Corbin said. “It helps them to see they’re not alone.”
Unlike many other organized walks, the Suicide Prevention Walk isn’t a fundraiser, though the event’s sponsors have contributed generously and more donations will no doubt be made on the day of the walk, she said.
The walk will kick off in the parking lot behind Roma’s Back Door in Owosso. The group will trek down the James S. Miner Riverwalk trail and then return to Roma’s, a 5-mile trek.
The event is free and participants don’t have to register. Something new this year: The names of participants who register will be entered in a drawing for prizes. Register or order an event T-shirt for $15 at shiawasseeprevention.org. Alternatively, shirts can be purchased at the event.
Each walker will receive a goodie bag stuffed with information about mental health resources, bottled water and snacks.
This year’s sponsors include the Shiawassee Prevention Network, Cedar Creek Hospital of Michigan, Baker College of Owosso, Shiawassee Health & Wellness, Watkins Brothers Funeral Home and the Michigan Association for Suicide Prevention.
What should you do if you’re worried that someone you know is suicidal?
“Talk to them,” Corbin said. “Ask the question: Are you thinking of killing yourself? If the answer is yes, don’t leave them alone and get them the help they need — call a crisis line or take them to an ER for emergency care.”
For help, call the Shiawassee Health and Wellness crisis line at (989) 723-6791.
