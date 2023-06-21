msp

SCIOTA TWP. — Troopers from the Michigan State Police’s Flint post are investigating a traffic incident late Tuesday that left two Laingsburg teens dead.

According to a series of tweets posted on the on the MSP District 3 Twitter page this afternoon, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Colby Lake and Winegar roads. The crash was initially reported to have taken place Monday, but the MSP posted a correction late Wednesday afternoon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.