SCIOTA TWP. — Troopers from the Michigan State Police’s Flint post are investigating a traffic incident late Tuesday that left two Laingsburg teens dead.
According to a series of tweets posted on the on the MSP District 3 Twitter page this afternoon, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Colby Lake and Winegar roads. The crash was initially reported to have taken place Monday, but the MSP posted a correction late Wednesday afternoon.
The driver, 16, is reported by the MSP to have lost cotrol of a 2003 Ford pickup truck, driving it into a roadside ditch where it crashed into a tree and caught fire. The driver and a rear-seat passenger, a 13-year-old boy, were critically injured at the scene and did not survive. Two other passengers , a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old female, were each taken to a nearby hospital.
State troopers were assisted by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Laingsburg Police Department, Laingsburg Fire Department and Bath Township Fire Department.
Attempts to reach the MSP Flint Post and Laingsburg Police on Wednesday were unsuccessful. It’s unclear whether speed, weather conditions or other factors were involved in the crash.
UPDATE: The deceased 13-year-old passenger has since been identified as Keegan Schneeberger, by his mother Karen Schneeberger, who spoke to WLNS news Wednesday. She also identified Keegan Schneeberger's 15-year-old brother, Ethan Schneeberger, as the injured 15-year-old.
Local businesses, led by the Laingsburg Dairy Den ice cream shop, have started a fundraising effort for the affected families.
A post on the Dairy Den's Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon announced that the owners would be "dropping off donation jugs" at other local businesses, and that, "money collected will help go towards funeral expenses, medical expenses, counseling, etc."
