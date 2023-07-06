DURAND — As far as days of the week go, Wednesday is one of the least remarked upon. It invokes neither the hatred that Monday engenders — 58% of respondents to a 2021 YouGov poll of 4,241 U.S. adults rated the beginning of the work week as their “least favorite” day — nor the love given over to the weekend days.
“Hump Day,” as it’s known in some quarters, is generally little more than a quiet obstacle on the road to leisure.
Over in Durand, however, Wednesdays have become central to the social calendar, thanks in part to the efforts of Candyce Wolsfeld.
Wolsfeld, executive director of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce and vice president of the Durand Downtown Development Authority, is one of the driving forces behind a new summer event series called, aptly enough, “Wednesdays in Durand.”
The series — which will continue through the first week of August — sees downtown Durand (primarily Saginaw Street) taken over each Wednesday by a 11 a.m. farmers market (on Hagle Street), followed by a car show, streetside dining and a concert in the evening.
“We’re trying to promote Durand and let people see what we have to offer, and it just seemed to fall into place. And I thought: ‘Why not Wednesday nights in Durand?’” she said.
Wednesdays in Durand is, in some ways, a conglomeration of existing events, such as the long-established “Wednesday Night Live” concert series, which Wolsfeld said has been happening in Durand for over 30 years.
Wolsfeld said that Wednesdays in Durand would not be possible without the collaboration of the Durand City Council and City Manager Cameron Horvath. Everything not found in a vendor stall is free for eventgoers, paid for by a collection of more than 35 sponsors, including local businesses, individuals and nonprofits.
Thus far, the series seems to be a signal success, with Wolsfeld venturing that downtown foot traffic increases “100 fold” on Wednesdays.
Business owners on Saginaw Street agree with Wolsfeld’s assessment.
“It’s been phenomenal. It’s great for business. You see everybody out in the streets. It’s good for the community in general as well,” said Bonnie Milacic, owner of YoWay Frozen Yogurt & Donuts. “People have said they didn’t know we were here, but they gave it a go since they were in the area and they love it. We’ve been here for five years but we’ve had people in the town not even know it until they’ve stopped in after the concert.”
“It’s brought a lot of business. Sometimes the concert will even take away some of the business, but afterwards people are hungry, and they come through,” said Kevin Conklin, manager at Jim’s Pizza. Conklin said Jim’s specifically offers pizza by the slice — at $3 a pop — to service eventgoers looking for a quick bite.
A forecasted thunderstorm led to the cancellation of Wednesday’s concert by Group Therapy — they’ve been rescheduled for August — but plenty of Durand Cruzers were on hand with their classic cars for enthusiasts to ogle.
Jim Thompson, who founded the Durand Cruzers club about a year ago, said the Chamber suggested to the club that it move its already functioning Wednesday night car shows to Saginaw Street for the event.
“We’ve been running in the 40s and 50s of cars, and everybody enjoys the car show,” Thompson said.
The success of Wednesdays in Durand makes the continuation of the series in 2024 seem likely, though Wolsfeld noted that precise details will have to be thrashed out in future Chamber meetings. One thing which has been discussed is the possible addition of a food truck.
