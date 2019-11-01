Managing a major award

CHESANING — From the moment Susan Powell became the general manager of the McDonald’s restaurant in Chesaning in 2015, she set her sights on the Ray Kroc Award.
Last week, during a surprise ceremony at the restaurant, near the corner of M-57 and M-52, Powell received the highly prestigious award, by which McDonald’s honors the top-performing 1 percent of its general managers worldwide.
“I cried a little bit,” said Powell, 48, who has worked at McDonald’s since she was 16. “As soon as I was promoted to general manager, I said, ‘I’m getting the award.’ That was my goal.”
But she quickly acknowledged she didn’t win the $2,500, trophy and trip to Orlando, Florida, all on her own.
“I have a good management team behind me, and I couldn’t do it without any of the employees — it takes every one of us,” she said.
She also praised her boss, Tony D’Anna, who owns and operates 12 McDonald’s restaurants in Michigan with his son, Anthony D’Anna. The elder D’Anna is the only McDonald’s boss she’s ever had.
“Tony is amazing — he’s a great person,” said Powell, an Albee Township resident. “I couldn’t imagine a better franchise to work for.”
Powell was one of the 365 McDonald’s managers from around the world to receive the honor. The restaurant franchise has 37,855 restaurants in 120 countries and territories, employing more than 210,000 employees.
She was nominated by D’Anna, but it was McDonald’s officials who chose her for the award, based on sales, operations, service, customer surveys, employee turnover and many other factors.
“Sue does an exceptional job at running the restaurant, and providing a friendly and inclusive environment for customers and employees alike,” D’Anna said.
“We are so happy that she is a part of our organization. We’re delighted that we are able to recognize Sue in this way for her commitment to McDonald’s and for all her hard work.”
Powell first took a job at the D’Anna-owned McDonald’s in Frankenmuth in 1987, working as a part-time crew member when she was a high school student.
“It’s stuck with me ever since,” she said.
She was a McDonald’s employee while working her way through college, now called Davenport University, where she earned an associate’s degree in business.
She has been a McDonald’s employee the entire time she and her husband, Tony Powell, have been raising their three sons, Garrett, 19, Weston, 16, and Lucas, 14.
Powell put in about 25 years at the Frankenmuth restaurant, and about three years at the McDonald’s in Birch Run before getting promoted to general manager in Chesaning.
“I love McDonald’s,” she said. “I love working here: It’s a great job. I get to do so many roles, working with employees from adults to teenagers. I get to coach them and be a mentor to them. Every day is different.”
She has 55 employees and they seem to adore her. Nancy Ptacek, a shift manager, teared up when talking about her boss.
“Sue is the best — so understanding and helpful,” Ptacek said. “There’s nothing she wouldn’t do to help you. She’s a great boss.”
Ptacek said Powell, unlike the 15 or 16 general managers she worked under before Powell took over, assists her team hands-on, every day. She arrives early and stays late.
“She’s on the floor with you, working side by side with you,” Ptacek said. “Sue is one in a million.”
One day last week, D’Anna showed up at the Chesaning store with a bigwig from McDonald’s and hustled Powell into a back room. When the three came back out a few minutes later, Powell saw the Playland area was decorated with table linens, mums, balloons and cake.
Standing there smiling were members of her and D’Anna’s family.
“What the heck is going on?” Powell remembered thinking.
Then came the big announcement. She will officially receive the award April 22 at the Ray Kroc Awards Gala in Orlando, Florida. Since the surprise, the news has been “all over” Facebook, even getting shared on U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar’s page.
“Sue was just shocked,” Ptacek said, “but she fully deserves it. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer person.”
