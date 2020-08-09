CORUNNA — Shiawassee County this week announced its has selected an engineering firm to help create plans for an industrial site on M-71 in Vernon Township.
According to a press release, Shiawassee County has contracted with Rowe Professional Services for planning services related to the 40-acre parcel, home to the Great Lakes Family of Companies at 7505 M-71.
The work will address site layout, utility, and ingress/egress issues for future growth.
The project is funded by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) as a part of the Michigan Site Readiness Improvement program.
“After evaluating proposals from several firms, we are excited to award this work to Rowe,” Shiawassee County coordinator Brian Boggs said. “Rowe has the expertise needed for the project, and a proven track record in communities across Shiawassee County.”
“We are thankful for the support we have received from the MEDC for this project. To fully plan the development of this site allows us to make the most of one of our industrially zoned lands in attracting jobs and investment into the community,” said Justin Horvath, President/CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.
Rowe was selected through a requestion for qualification process, which is similar to a bid process.
The county board accepted the $42,600 MEDC grant in May and it was awarded in June. Community Development Block Grants are cash grants and do not require matching local dollars.
The county received six proposals for the planning work.
The grant was part of a two-part proposal the board began discussing in 2019. The other portion of the grant is for work associated with the Vernon Township site being considered for Project Tim, believed to be a steel mill.
Great Lakes Fusion has owned the parcel since 2014. The company that previously operated on the site made cement products, including cement pipes and the property was littered with old cement and other things that need to be removed for it to be viable.
Joe Libby, business development manager at Great Lakes Fusion, said in 2019 the grant will allow the company to determine its options.
“The plan right now is to do a master plan. We want to know what’s best for the property,” he said. “Is it to split it up into smaller parcels or keep it together? Is light industrial the best or is there something else better? When we applied for the grant those are some of the questions we wanted to be answered.”
He told the board during the grant application process that if the company ends up selling the land, the master plan would make it easier for development.
“This is also to find out what the needs and wants of potential owners are. They’re going to want to know what’s there. This will be sort of like an inventory process that will tell what kind of sewer and electricity service the site has,” Libby said.
