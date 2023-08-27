OWOSSO — Despite some rumblings that Michigan’s cannabis industry might have reached its saturation point, data released by the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency this month indicates that sales are likely to set a new high-water mark of more than $3 billion this year, thanks in part to a record-breaking July.
Michiganders purchased more than $276 million worth of cannabis-related products last month, the CRA reported. This surpassed the nearly $261 million in sales from June.
California’s marijuana industry is bigger, but Michigan far outpaces the Golden State in per capita sales — $229 per resident in 2022 vs. $135 per resident of the Golden State.
By this measure, at least, Michigan is the “greenest” state in the nation.
Evidence of the apparently high demand for cannabis products could be seen Friday, at 200 E. Main St. in Owosso, where the grand opening for the recently relocated JARS Cannabis store — it moved from 901 W. Main — saw customers begin lining up as early as 5 a.m., lured in by promotional deals that included 40% off the entire store.
One hour after opening at 8:30 a.m., a line still snaked around the corner and halfway down the block.
Allowing customers to enter five or six at at a time, JARS staff estimated more than 100 people had come through by 9:30.
“This is an amazing turnout,” JARS marketing director Mariah Lenander said, noting that customers came from as far away as Lansing and Saginaw for the event.
JARS’ new facility formerly housed Citizens Bank, which moved up the road to 910 E. Main, Suite C in 2017.
On Friday, Lenander framed JARS decision to move from Westown to Downtown Owosso as allowing it to “better serve our community.”
The new facility, at 4,042 square feet, is considerably larger than the 901 W. Main premises and offers much more parking.
A fully-fledged recreational dispensary, JARS is also zoned to allow for drive-thru service — something the Owosso City Council voted to allow on Jan. 3.
JARS made a full-bodied marketing push ahead of Friday’s grand opening, sending out targeted mailers with coupons that attracted customers like Tanner Bourns and Julia Tischbein of Durand.
Both expressed satisfaction with their shopping experience and said they would be back.
The company, headquartered in Troy and with 35 retail locations nationwide, has made muscular engagement efforts before. In February 2022 it hosted a “rail jam” in Westown, in which snowboarders and skiiers performed tricks on an artificial hill.
