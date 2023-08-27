OWOSSO — Despite some rumblings that Michigan’s cannabis industry might have reached its saturation point, data released by the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency this month indicates that sales are likely to set a new high-water mark of more than $3 billion this year, thanks in part to a record-breaking July.

Michiganders purchased more than $276 million worth of cannabis-related products last month, the CRA reported. This surpassed the nearly $261 million in sales from June.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.