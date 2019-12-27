Corunna dam work to resume

CORUNNA — The Corunna dam removal and river restoration project will resume in January, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer, as crews return fresh off a two-week holiday break.
Contractor M.J. VanDamme Inc., of Gwinn, will return to the site during the first full week of January, Sawyer said, to continue channel and river work, which includes reconstructing the river bank and moving the river about 20 feet.
M.J. VanDamme was most recently at the site last week, as video from the Friends of the Shiawassee River’s livestream captured crews moving sediment to reconstruct the river bank on Dec. 17.
Work on the $1.2-million project began in mid-August as heavy equipment operators removed a section of the dam to allow the river current to flow through.
Contractors were expected to return to the site during the first week of October, but a separate project in Saginaw took longer than expected, Sawyer explained.
“Obviously because of the delay on their Saginaw job, as well as the weather, what may not get accomplished this year is the pier work,” Sawyer said in November. “That may wait until spring now, but other than that, it’s business as usual. They’re plugging forward. They have the equipment to do it.”
City council members approved the $1.2-million bid to remove the decrepit dam on July 1.
Work is expected to include removal of the dam, earthwork, and restoration of the Shiawassee River and banks adjacent to the dam, placement of wood structures for bank stabilization, installation of stone grade control structures in the river, and planting native vegetation to stabilize and enhance the shoreline.
The project is also expected to include a carry-down watercraft launch, fishing pier, boardwalk, viewing platform and what will be the first handicap-accessible canoe/kayak launch in Shiawassee County.
