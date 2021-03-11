SAGINAW COUNTY — A house fire Wednesday afternoon destroyed a home in the 12000 block of Ward Road, northwest of Chesaning, and killed several pets inside the home.
According to initial reports, the home was fully engulfed about 1:30 p.m. before firefighters from Chesaning-Brady, Tri-Township, Marion and Richland townships were able to respond.
In a Facebook post, Denise Polash said her family’s house was a total loss. The family lost three dogs, a guinea pig, a fish and several lizards.
Polash said she and her husband were working and their children were at school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.