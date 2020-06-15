CORUNNA — A Haslett woman charged with stalking a minor has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Rachael Marie Vick, 41, was charged in November 2019 with stalking a minor in August 2019.
She pleaded guilty in February to stalking in 35th Circuit Court and was sentenced Friday to probation. In addition to probation, she was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and costs.
Vick posted a $5,000 surety bond following her arraignment and has been free since then.
