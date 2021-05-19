CORUNNA — An Owosso man who pointed an AR-15 assault rifle at a man he claimed was selling drugs outside an apartment between Michigan Avenue and M-52 has pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault.
Kevin Holland, 27, admitted Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court to pointing his girlfriend’s weapon at the victim, who was 20 to 30 feet away, to “scare him.”
Holland said the rifle was not loaded, but that he pulled the rifle’s charging handle back, giving the appearance he had loaded a round into the chamber. The weapon was later confiscated by police.
“I just wanted him to stop selling drugs,” Holland told 35th Circuit Court Judge Stewart, who accepted Holland’s guilty plea. Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 24.
Sentencing guidelines were estimated at zero to 13 months’ incarceration.
The victim in the assault is not facing any charges, for selling drugs or otherwise.
Holland’s attorney Frederick Blackmond asked Stewart to consider bond while awaiting sentencing, and noted Holland has already served approximately seven months in jail while awaiting disposition of the case.
Stewart asked Holland if he could abide by the conditions of bond, which include a GPS monitor (tether), drug testing, and not being around firearms.
“Please?” Holland asked, with most of the assembled court staff, including Stewart, breaking into laughter. “Thank you? I’d like to get back and see my family and my mother, and get back to work as of Thursday.”
Stewart granted Holland a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, and Holland was scheduled to be released from jail immediately following Tuesday’s hearing.
In return for Holland’s guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed one count each of firearms possession by a felon, ammunition possession by a felon, and felony firearms. Additionally, a habitual offender-fourth notice enhancement was reduced to a third.
Holland has prior felony convictions in Shiawassee County for delivery/manufacture of marijuana in 2013 and 2015, and misdemeanor disorderly person in 2014.
