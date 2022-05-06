Lansing man faces jail after attempting to meet minor for sex

The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — A Lansing man pleaded guilty Thursday at a hearing in 35th Circuit Court to attempting to meet a 15-year-old for sex, and now faces a jail or prison sentence.
Zackary Adcock, 21, said he contacted the girl on a dating app in August 2021, and was planning to meet her for sex. However, he was instead arrested by police, as the teenage girl was actually an undercover law enforcement officer working as part of a sting operation.
“We were allegedly going to get a hot tub and things were going to go from there,” Adcock told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart. “There were sexual things in those messages.”
Stewart accepted Adcock’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. June 10, before revoking bond and ordering Adcock lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail until that time.
However, Adcock will be considered for a “7411” sentence, which would see the felony conviction expunged from his record upon the successful completion of probation. It is also possible Adcock will not be required to register as a sex offender, if he can prove by “clear and convincing evidence” he will not re-offend.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner estimated sentencing guidelines at 12 to 22 months, and Adcock will earn credit for time served before his sentencing date. Adcock was originally also charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, both felonies. Those charges were dismissed as part of Thursday’s plea agreement.
The sting operation that resulted in Adcock’s arrest is one of several conducted by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies since October 2020.
