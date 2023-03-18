OWOSSO — Approximately 150 runners, walkers and four-legged tag-alongs braved the bitter cold Saturday morning to take part in the St. Patty’s 5K Run pre- sented by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce. Some unfore- seen snow akes swirled in the wind and temperatures barely scraped 25 degrees Farenheit at the race’s 11 a.m. start time, but participants appeared to be in relatively good spirits nevertheless, guarded against the elements by thermal gear and can-do attitudes.
The jaunt started at Fitness Coliseum on Water St. in Owosso, with runners heading east along the Shiawassee River trail, before looping back for the nish at Fitness Coliseum. After the race, there was a beer tent and short March Madness watch party at the gym. Participants and spectators were encouraged to stay and enjoy the festivities until 2 p.m. Event sponsors in- cluded Tri-Mer Corporation, CLH Insurance, Dort Federal Credit Union, Baker College of Owosso, SERVPRO, Cline, Cline & Gri n, Wakeland Oil and Elite Party Rental.
