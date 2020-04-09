Providing answers

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Three area pastors have come together to answer residents’ questions about God and faith amid the coronavirus outbreak through a video recorded Wednesday called “Ask a Pastor.”
With in-person church services temporarily suspended, “Ask a Pastor” — to be posted on the Shiawassee Community Prayer Breakfast Facebook page on Good Friday — is one way for pastors to reach parishioners and address their concerns about the virus in the context of faith.
Many area churches are also live-streaming Sunday and Wednesday services online.
“We’re not trying to replace the doctors or politicians. We want to stand up and offer what we can in our own role,” said the Rev. Brian Keesler of the non-denominational New Creation Church in Caledonia Township.
Keesler was joined in the “Ask a Pastor” video by the Revs. Eric Numerich of the non-denominational Life in Christ Church in Owosso Township, where the video was recorded, and Jason Georges of Immanuel Baptist Church in Corunna.
“We’re all Christ-centered but community-focused churches,” Georges said. “We want people to know the churches are here to help.”
“We’re sharing how to come together as a universal church and show a sign of unity,” Numerich said. “We can learn from each other. We’re all men of God but maybe we have different perspectives.”
In the video, the pastors take turns answering questions submitted by members of the three churches via Facebook. Questions included “During this pandemic, what are some great areas in the Bible to study and meditate on?” and “If you or someone you love gets the coronavirus, does that mean you are not fully believing in God?”
Keesler’s answer to the second question: “No. As Jesus said, in this life you will have trials but be of good cheer because I have overcome the world. If you do contract coronavirus, magnify and multiply worship. Put the words of God in your mouth and speak them. Get your faith involved.”
“None of us are exempt from tests and trials,” Numerich added. “We’re going to come out on top.”
“There’s a misconception that the purpose of faith is to avoid trials, but faith is to get us through these trials,” Georges said. “Faith is our spiritual armor. (The coronavirus outbreak) is unavoidable but we can navigate with confidence and the knowledge that God is in control.”
In response to the first question, the pastors recommended readings in the book of Psalms, because so many passages are about people facing tribulations and finding solace in God, and the Gospel of John in order to become more acquainted with Jesus.
In addition, “Read about the miracles and healings of Jesus, and think about the fact that Jesus completely destroyed Satan,” Keesley said.
“That was a great question,” Georges said. “In times of trouble, we ought to turn to the word of God.”
One person asked how believers can support and show God’s love to non-believers in a time of fear.
“A lot of people are in worry right now. You can see it in their eyes,” Numerich said. “Smile and be nice and be respectful. Reach out and make sure they are OK.”
“The perfect love will call out fear,” Keesler said. “Share testimony. Let people know God did not cause this, that we can turn to him and love him.”
“Let believers really let their light shine,” Georges said.
Other questions included “Do you think this crisis will actually pass and we will have a return to normal?” and “Do you think that this pandemic is the beginning of a one world government and the End Times?”
The pastors said they plan to record more “Ask a Pastor” sessions, ideally with pastors from churches across Shiawassee County, regardless of denomination.
“We are hoping pastors from all churches can come together and help each other through this difficult time,” Numerich said. “We want to help other churches grow. We are there for them.”
For more information, visit Life in Christ Church on Facebook or call (989) 729-1972.
