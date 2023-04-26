Genesee-based manufacturer planning Shiawassee move; will bring 250 new jobs

VENICE TWP. — Currently headquartered in Swartz Creek, LJ, Inc. — a family-owned advanced manufacturing company providing electrical, fabrication, automation and robot integration solutions, controls engineering, HVAC and computer service needs — is making a big (but small) move into Shiawassee County in the near future.
The company, has purchased a 50-acre parcel at the junction of I-69 and M-13. It plans to build a manufacuring facility on the site and move 115 existing jobs, while adding 250 new jobs paying an average of $37.26 an hour plus full benefits.
Reached Wednesday, company president Laura Slieff said the property was a “piece of vacant farmland” acquired through a private sale.
The decision of where to locate got easier to make Tuesday after the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced the approval of a $2.5 million grant. Those funds will be part of an projected $18.25 million investment.
Without that $2.5 million, a site near Lafayette, Ind. was looking pretty good.
“We’re excited to keep (the work) here in Michigan,” Slieff said.
The new project is to be a 150,000-square-foot facility to house the manufacture of autonomous dredges. The project will result in the first dredge company in Michigan and the first autonomous dredge company in the world.
The dredges are important for many Michigan waterside communities, especially ones where silt can build up and make it difficult for boats to enter or exit the harbor.
The Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) anticipates approval of a property tax abatement in support of the project. MEDC has also authorized a State Education Tax abatement to be used in concert with any local abatement.
SEDP Director Justin Horvath hailed the announcement as “really a local success story. Now it will be taken to the next level.
“You can’t have a better spot than this,” Horvath continued. “It’s a huge opportunity for Shiawassee County, and definitely good news.”
If all goes well, Slieff said they hope to have a groundbreaking this fall for the first of four phases in the project, with the intent of being operational by the end of 2024. The remaining three phases would take approximately two additional years to complete.
Slieff said Venice Township officials have been “wonderful. Absolutely wonderful” to work with.
“It’s nice working with other people who are as excited about your progress,” she added.
Township supervisor Kevin Kingsbury said he’s “excited for the project to happen. It’s nice that they can stay in the community in which they live.”
The township has been wanting to have that parcel developed for some time, Kingsbury said. “It would not have been considered prime farm land,” he added.
And while the Michigan Department of Transportation has land easements in the area, Kingsbury said MDOT will let them go willingly.
The next step for the township is site plan review, in which the company shows the township board — plus whoever wants to attend meetings — what they would like to do,.
Kingsbury doesn’t expect issues.
“I don’t think here’s any rezoning necessary,” he added, “but then again, we are very early in the process.”
