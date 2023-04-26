Genesee-based manufacturer planning Shiawassee move; will bring 250 new jobs

A sign advertising the lot on which L.J. Inc. plans to relocate its business to is seen here.

 Argus-Press Photo/Stephen Parker

VENICE TWP. — Currently headquartered in Swartz Creek, LJ, Inc. — a family-owned advanced manufacturing company providing electrical, fabrication, automation and robot integration solutions, controls engineering, HVAC and computer service needs — is making a big (but small) move into Shiawassee County in the near future.

The company, has purchased a 50-acre parcel at the junction of I-69 and M-13. It plans to build a manufacuring facility on the site and move 115 existing jobs, while adding 250 new jobs paying an average of $37.26 an hour plus full benefits.

