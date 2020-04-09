OWOSSO — Organizers announced the first-ever Shiawassee Triathlon (Shi-Tri), originally scheduled for May 31, has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The race, hosted by the Fitness Coliseum, Friends of the Shiawassee River and the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, was rescheduled for May 23, 2021.
Proceeds from next year’s event will go toward improvements to “help everyone care, share, and enjoy our treasured Shiawassee River,” a press release said. The Run/Paddle/Bike route will remain the same, beginning and ending in downtown Owosso along the Shiawassee River.
“Although we are very excited to present this brand new event to the community, we do not want to risk the health of anyone,” said Brianna Carroll, owner of the Fitness Coliseum and event organizer. “Our planning team, consisting of a number of community leaders and Friends’ representatives, are looking forward to rolling things out next year with even more excitement!”
Shi-Tri organizers will offer those who remain registered a number of incentives to do so, including:
n a free, one-year membership with the Friends of the Shiawassee River.
n A guaranteed price lock on the registration fee (anyone who has already paid will not be charged more if the rates go up next year).
n A complimentary Friends’ kayak raffle ticket for the drawing to be held in September and “Life is Better on the River” Friends’ decal.
Registration for the event (for both triathletes and volunteers) will continue at www.Shi-Tri.com. Triathlete registration costs is $60 per individual and $90 per three-person relay team. Anyone who registers by April 30 and agrees to remain registered for next year’s event will receive the incentive package.
For more information, visit www.shi-tri.com or email ShiawasseeTri@shi-tri.org.
