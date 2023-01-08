OWOSSO — Two Owosso Fire Department firefighters/paramedics were recently awarded a “Life Saving Award.”
The City of Owosso Government announced in a Dec. 29, 2022 Facebook post that Alexis Budd and Layne Little were presented the award stemming from their response to a subject in seizure on Dec. 2, 2022.
Per the post, Budd and Little responded to a call of the subject, Daniel Hain, who had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest. Shiawassee County dispatchers Kelsey Arbanas and Trent Burke were told by Hain’s wife, Danielle Hain, that her husband was not breathing and had no pulse.
The post states that firefighters and paramedics found Danielle Hain performing CPR upon arrival, and the crews took over and initiated Advanced Cardiac Life Support procedures, which lasted for over 30 minutes. Eventually they were able to restore Daniel Hain’s heart rhythm and breathing.
Hain was stabilized at Memorial Healthcare, before Budd and Little transferred the him to E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for emergency cardiac catheterization. Hain was later able to return home to his family.
Hain learned at Sparrow that he had severe blockage in his left anterior artery.
“The combined inter-agency efforts of Shiawassee County Dispatch, Owosso Township Fire Department and Owosso City Fire Department crews, Memorial Healthcare Emergency Department and Sparrow Hospital allowed this individual to survive this incident and stand with us today,” the post reads.
Owosso Township firefighters on scene were Chief Mike Ardelean, Chandler Barr, Leo Deason, Josh Dwyer, Mark Mitchell, Collin Rose, Brian Springsdorf and Willie Wilson. The Hain family stopped by Owosso Charter Township Fire Department on Dec. 28, 2022 to thank the first responders.
