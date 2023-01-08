OWOSSO — Two Owosso Fire Department firefighters/paramedics were recently awarded a “Life Saving Award.”

The City of Owosso Government announced in a Dec. 29, 2022 Facebook post that Alexis Budd and Layne Little were presented the award stemming from their response to a subject in seizure on Dec. 2, 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.