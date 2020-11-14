Woman pleads to misdemeanor destruction of property

CORUNNA — An Owosso woman pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to misdemeanor malicious destruction of property for writing song lyrics on a wall and refrigerator with a permanent marker in a rental property she was evicted from.
Before accepting a guilty plea from Samantha Zamora, 27, Judge Matthew Stewart asked her what she had written on the walls and refrigerator.
“Um, song lyrics and stuff,” Zamora said. “Like Justin Timberlake.”
“That’s definitely a crime,” Stewart replied. “So, you wrote on these walls. You damaged them, right?”
Zamora answered that she had also written down doctor’s appointments on a refrigerator in the property she rented. She was later evicted from the property, and the walls had to be repainted, and the refrigerator was replaced.
During Thursday’s hearing, Zamora behaved erratically, laughing and rolling her eyes, and Stewart asked if she was under the influence of drugs. Zamora said she was not.
“I don’t think I’ve had anybody have this much fun at a plea before,” Stewart said. He accepted Zamora’s guilty plea to one misdemeanor charge, and told her the case would be remanded to district court for sentencing.
Zamora was originally charged Aug. 3 with one felony count of malicious destruction of a building ($1,000-$20,000), and misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of personal property ($200-$1,000) and occupying a building without the owner’s consent (squatting).
She was arraigned on the charges before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson; she pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate she posted a $2,000 cash/surety bond Aug. 10, and has been free since that time while awaiting disposition of the charges.
In return for her guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed the felony malicious destruction and misdemeanor squatting charges.
Since Zamora’s case was remanded to district court for sentencing, no sentencing date has yet been set.
According to court records, Zamora has prior misdemeanor convictions for minor in possession of alcohol in 2011 and disorderly conduct in October.
She also has several civil infractions and has been evicted from two residences.
