VICTOR TWP. — A 35-year-old Williamston area man drowned Saturday during a boating accident at Sleepy Hollow State Park, according to police.
Rescue crews were dispatched to Sleepy Hollow State Park shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday with reports that three individuals fell out of a canoe, according to a press release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arriving on scene, officials were able to locate two individuals who had made their way to shore.
The Williamston area man — whose name is currently being withheld pending notification of relatives — was located and retrieved from the lake approximately 45 minutes later, per the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted on scene by several citizens at the park, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State Police, Laingsburg Fire Department, Bath Township Fire Department and Lansing Area Dive Team, as well as by Mercy Ambulance, the Clinton County Victim Support Team and Clinton County Central Dispatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.