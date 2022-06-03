Grand Ledge man pleads guilty to several felony charges

CORUNNA — A Grand Ledge man and foreign national pleaded guilty to numerous felony charges at a hearing Thursday in 35th Circuit Court related to sexually assaulting three 14-year-old females, and now a prison sentence and deportation is nearly certain.
Gabriel Mwepu, 24, was charged by prosecutors in May 2021 with 18 criminal sexual conduct, accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime-related charges.
At Thursday’s hearing, he pleaded guilty to three reduced counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (high court misdemeanors), along with felony using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for minor purposes.
Numerous CSC-1 charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, greatly reducing potential exposure to incarceration.
Mwepu admitted to 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart that he had touched the three minor females inappropriately while at his brother’s residence in Laingsburg in May 2021.
He was referred to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in November 2021 after he would not acknowledge or speak to guards at the Shiawassee County Jail, spending most of his time hiding under a blanket. When Mwepu did speak, it was in a mostly French dialect.
After being transferred from the jail to the psychiatry center, Mwepu was placed on medications and his condition improved, and he was declared mentally competent to stand trial for the charges.
Mwepu is a foreign national, but it is unclear where he is from. The Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office has previously indicated Mwepu’s father is a foreign diplomat or emissary.
At the time of the alleged assaults, Mwepu was in the U.S. on an expired student visa. At the time of his arrest, Mwepu was required to surrender his passport.
Mwepu was arraigned in May 2021 in 66th District Court before former Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Mwepu has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County. A search of Eaton County court records, where Mwepu resides, returned no results.
