The Shiawassee County 4-H Dog Program branched out in a successful partnership with the Shiawassee Humane Society last week, with the happy outcome of Dudley being taken into a new home Friday.
For the first time this year, the Shiawassee Humane Society and the Shiawassee County Dog Program partnered together to put together a display for the Humane Society in the dog barn at the Shiawassee County Fair. This display included a table with pictures of dogs in need of adoption, a large area for donations and Dudley.
Dudley, a 2-year-old mutt living under the care of the Humane Society, was brought to the fair Monday, with the goal of being adopted by the end of the week.
The donations collected for the Humane Society included monetary contributions; dry and canned dog food; dry and canned cat food; cat litter; paper towels; and and other cleaning supplies.
“This was all a community service thing that we decided to do,” said Karen Stout, a 4-H Dog Leader with the Doggie Digger Club. “The 4-H dog committee offered to sponsor the dog, so there was even no charge to the person that would adopt him.”
The 4-H Dog Program kids were excited to not only to show their knowledge, skill and hard work through their own dogs, but they also began training Dudley, teaching him a couple simple commands and tricks.
Dustin Cohoon, a 4-H member and the photographer/reporter for the Doggie Digger club, described Dudley as “very kind and very sweet, but also very strong.”
“We tried to train him, but he didn’t want to do the tunnels. So we bribed him with treats to go over the A-frame and the dog walk,” Cohoon explained.
All who came into the dog barn were able to meet Dudley and applications to adopt him were available online. Dudley was adopted Friday by a man who had applied online and was accepted by the Humane Society. After the necessary paperwork, Dudley left the barn to go to his new home the same day.
Considering the success of Dudley’s adoption, Stout said they plan on doing something along the same lines next year.
“We only did one dog this year, since it was the first time,” Stout said. “The dog was required to have all his shots and also it needed to be good tempered to hang out in this barn. Dudley turned out to be a really nice dog.”
Stout also mentioned the Humane Society is always looking for people and families to adopt or foster the cats, dogs and bunnies.
“The person that adopted him will be very happy to see him every time he goes home, because Dudley is very sweet,” Cohoon said.
