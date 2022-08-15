The Shiawassee County 4-H Dog Program branched out in a successful partnership with the Shiawassee Humane Society last week, with the happy outcome of Dudley being taken into a new home Friday.

For the first time this year, the Shiawassee Humane Society and the Shiawassee County Dog Program partnered together to put together a display for the Humane Society in the dog barn at the Shiawassee County Fair. This display included a table with pictures of dogs in need of adoption, a large area for donations and Dudley.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.