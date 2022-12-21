Cozy space just right for Owosso massage operation

OWOSSO — At about 250 square feet, the space is a bit smaller than Kandy Kiger and Laila Cassias are used to.
There’s enough room for a chair and a table, though, and that’s all they need.
Chair + Table Therapeutic Massage debuted recently at 201 S. Washington, Suite 7 — a portion of the Owosso’s ex-J.C. Penney, approximately where the boys clothing department used to be.
“The size and the shape matched my budget,” Kiger quipped, talking about her new office.
Kiger and Cassias, both licensed massage therapists, are longtime business partners who previously collaborated in a therapeutic salon space in downtown Elsie. Kiger maintains a close tie to the Elsie community — her husband, John, is the longtime manager of Foo-G’s Pizza.
Kiger has a separate studio at her home, while Cassias has an office at her home in Morrice.
“Laila said, ‘Let’s have another baby’, so here we are!” Kiger said, laughing.
The baby, in this case, is the new digs, which officially opened Dec. 11. Clients have a choice between a 15-minute chair message ($20) or a 30-minute table massage ($40). If that won’t solve your problem, longer massages are available by appointment.
Cassias said she is “excited” about the new space and renewing the old friends’ working partnership.
“I feel like Kandy and I have paired up really well in the past, and I feel like this should be relatively steady as she goes,” Cassias said. “We’re picking up where we left off.”
Kiger ticked off a long list of conditions for which the effects of a massage might be helpful, including: Increased mobility/flexibility, decreased muscle tension/spasm, improved sleep quality, reduced pain/inflammation, faster recovery from injury and reduced anxiety.
The space may also be reserved in five-hour blocks in the morning and the afternoon by groups of friends or co-workers at a small business. Kiger imagines team-bonding daytime sessions or after work for a fun nights out.
The 1996 Perry High School grad has long worked with her hands, including a previous stint as a mechanic.
When cars got to be a little too high-tech for her taste, Kiger made a list of things she liked and didn’t like, which led her to an “Introduction to Massage Therapy” class. She took to her new calling quickly, with one professor calling her aside to tell her she had an “energy” about her.
Massage is much more than rubbing someone’s shoulders, Kiger avows. Plenty of medical knowledge is involved — especially anatomy and kinesiology. Seven of her clients are still around because Kiger found an active skin cancer during a treatment.
Kiger’s specialty is trigger-point therapy, directed at people “who hurt and who want to feel better,” while Cassias’s strength is deep relaxation treatment.
Those who suffer from sciatica, for example, would be able to find relief.
One thing massage is not, Kiger said, is a cure-all.
“We can’t fix people,” she added, “but we can help you find your balance.”
Clients must be masked and should send a message via Facebook at Chair + Table Therapeutic Massage to ask about an appointment.
