CALEDONIA TWP. — The Township has openings on the following boards:
n Caledonia Township Board of Review, two seats
n Shiawassee River Water Trail Coalition, two seats
To serve, applicants must be 18. The boards meet quarterly.
Letters of interest are due by Dec. 31 and can be emailed to supervisor@caledoniatwp.com or dropped off at the township hall, 135 N. State Road.
For more information, call (989) 743-5300, ext. 222.
