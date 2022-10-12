CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart denied a motion today in which prosecutors had requested he visit and inspect the scene of a 2019 murder.

Noting the killing of Kevin Bacon occurred nearly three years ago, and the former home of Mark Latunski has had different occupants, Stewart said the relevance of an in-person inspection would be minimal. Latunski recently pleaded guilty to Bacon’s December 2019 murder.

