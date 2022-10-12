CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart denied a motion today in which prosecutors had requested he visit and inspect the scene of a 2019 murder.
Noting the killing of Kevin Bacon occurred nearly three years ago, and the former home of Mark Latunski has had different occupants, Stewart said the relevance of an in-person inspection would be minimal. Latunski recently pleaded guilty to Bacon’s December 2019 murder.
“The scene has changed since the killing,” Stewart said. “These changes do not just involve differences in weather conditions, the time and day, which are present in most jury view cases … There are structural changes to the room, including the removal of doors and fixtures … The subsequent changes minimize any relevance.”
Stewart also added investigators have over 100 photos of the crime scene, which he has already seen.
Latunski’s jury trial had been scheduled to begin Oct. 18, but with his guilty pleas, no trial will take place.
The next step in the case will be for 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to conduct a hearing to determine which degree of murder under which Latunski will be sentenced. In Michigan, first- and second-degree murder are punishable by up to life in prison. However, a second-degree sentence leaves open the possibility of less than life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Latunski’s case shocked the community and drew national attention and headlines when Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek, was found by Michigan State Police deceased and hanging from a pulley-like contraption over a hole in a hidden room in Latunski’s basement.
The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office previously represented Latunski and filed a notice of an insanity defense. Latunski was originally declared not competent, before eventually being declared competent to stand trial.
He has been lodged at the Michigan Psychiatric Center in Saline while awaiting disposition of the case.
