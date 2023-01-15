State Sen. Singh looks forward to helping constituents from the majority

LANSING — Sam Singh’s constituency may have changed a bit from his time in the state house (2013-2019) but his goal — to do the people’s work — remains the same.
The senator representing District 28, which covers much of Shiawassee County, was busy unpacking boxes and preparing for the opening of the new legislative session on Tuesday.
Singh, 51, is a Michigan State University graduate who got into politics early, winning a seat on the East Lansing City Council at 24 years old.
He served a full six years in the state House, then took four years off before diving back into the hurly-burly of electoral politics.
Singh’s geographical footprint isn’t the only thing that’s changed since is last term in the legislature — this time the Democratic lawmaker will enjoy the fruits of being in the majority — it’s the first time the Democrats have reigned in the senate in 40 years — a prospect he admits his is “really excited” about.
“(I’m) excited to see what the next four years will bring,” Singh said. “Looking forward to representing the three counties I represent, and looking forward to passing some good policy over the next four years.”
Not only is Singh in the majority for the first time, but he is highly ranked within his caucus, having been selected as Senate Majority Floor Leader-designate by Michigan Democrats shortly after election last November.
This places him just below Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) in the party hierarchy, on a level with President Pro Tempore Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield).
Singh has previously served as House Minority Leader from 2017-2019 giving experience navigating the parliamentarian waters of lawmaking
“I was really honored that my colleagues chose me to be the Floor Leader,” Singh said. “For them, even though I’m a first-term senator I think they felt comfortable that the skills I picked up in the house, I could bring them on Day 1 to the state senate,” he said.
While his position gives him a leg up in advancing legislation near and dear to Democratic hearts — “My sense is we will be passing some new policies that are people-centric that will help people in their day-to-day lives as they try to navigate work, education and living in our local communities,” Singh said — he plans to work with everyone, no matter their affiliation.
“Once their bills get out of committee, (I’ll help) them move their way through the process,” he said. “My hope is to work with both sides of the aisle to pass good policy as we go forward.”
Personally, Singh said he would like to examine the state budget and see where certain sectors of the economy tightened their belts.
“I know the sacrifices we asked of local communities, higher education, local community mental health — we’ve not invested at an appropriate level,” he said.
“For us to be successful as a state, especially in a time of surplus (projected to reach $9.2 billion by Fall 2023) — I want to be able to go back to some of those areas where we said hey, we can’t help you this time — let’s make sure we increase revenue sharing, let’s make sure we get more money going into local roads so we’re impacting our infrastructure … Part of what I want to see happen over the next year is that type of analysis — what were areas that we under-invested in because times were difficult, and where can we now re-invest in a different way to help our local communities succeed?”
