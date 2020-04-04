LANSING – The Michigan Department of Attorney General Tuesday sent a letter to Menards following reports that the company’s stores have been engaging in business practices which might endanger the health of customers and employees during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, including marketing and sales practices designed to increase customer presence in Menards stores.
The letter demands that Menards cease any and all activities that run contrary to the spirit and intent of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay home, stay safe executive order. The order requires businesses to temporarily limit or suspend on-site operations to only those necessary to sustain or protect life. In turn, the number of workers on-site should be reduced to only those needed to perform those specific operations. Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a video on the subject.
Though Menards is currently allowed to remain open to the public to supply goods that fall under certain provisions of the executive order, its business operations are restricted by other limitations in the order.
This is the second time Menards has been called out by Attorney General Nessel’s team for potential violations of Whitmer’s orders. Nessel’s Consumer Protection team sent a cease and desist letter to Menards on March 17 warning them against price-gouging practices.
