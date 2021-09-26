Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
THE PITTSBURGH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH is hosting a butter-basted chicken barbecue from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 3. The dinner is takeout only. The cost is a donation. Meals may be picked up at the Bennington Township Hall, 5849 S. M-52. Meals include a half chicken, baked beans, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, butter and a cookie.
THE BYRON FFA ALUMNI and FRIENDS are hosting a pork and turkey barbecue from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in the school cafeteria. The cost is $10 per adult, $9 in advance, and $9 for students. Funds raised support students and scholarships.
A RUMMAGE SALE called “Treasure in a Trunk” is coming up soon at Trinity United Methodist Church. The sale is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at the church, 720 S. Shiawassee St. For more information, call (989) 723-2664.
