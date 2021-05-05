CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Tuesday threatened a murder suspect’s attorney with a contempt charge because they attempted to withhold psychological evaluations demanded by the court.
“We will take a five-minute recess,” Stewart told the attorney. “When we resume the record, the court expects the prosecution will tell the court they have received the order. Otherwise, we will need to move on to contempt proceedings… please do not make the court address the contempt proceedings.”
During the hearing, Stewart denied two procedural motions on behalf of murder suspect Jennifer Monroe. Monroe is accused of stabbing former boyfriend Kevin Parker to death at her Owosso residence in 2019, and staying with Parker’s body for several days.
Stewart also told Public Defender’s Office chief deputy Amy Husted that she must turn over a report compiled by a doctor at the state’s psychiatric center, which performed a competency exam on Monroe.
Following the delay, Shiawassee County chief assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang stated he had received the records from the public defender’s office.
Stewart told Husted after the break that he appreciated Husted’s work on behalf of her client.
“You are an advocate and a zealous advocate and I appreciate that, I really do,” Stewart said. “And your clients are lucky to have you. But when there’s a court order, you just have to follow it.”
Stewart was referring to an April 22 court order that ruled the defense must turn over Monroe’s psychiatric evaluation. During Tuesday’s hearing, Husted and Masserang discussed on the record what appeared to be a miscommunication regarding whether Husted ever received the order from either the prosecutor’s office or circuit court staff.
Husted had filed motions requesting an interlocutory appeal and a stay in Monroe’s case so the public defender’s office could consult with an attorney who specializes in appeals cases.
An interlocutory appeal asks the Michigan Court of Appeals to challenge specific decisions made by the circuit court judge while the case is still pending — in this case, the decision to compel the public defender’s office to turn over the results of Monroe’s psychiatric exam.
Following Stewart’s ruling Tuesday afternoon denying Husted’s motions, she and Shiawassee County Public Defender Director Doug Corwin both said they stood by their decision to file the motions, and that Husted had acted properly in “fiercely advocating” for her client.
When Monroe was charged with Parker’s murder, her defense filed a notice they would present an insanity defense. After Monroe’s psychiatric evaluation, they withdrew that notice. The results of Monroe’s evaluation have not yet been made public, but she was deemed competent to stand trial in February 2020.
Immediately following the discovery of Parker’s body, Monroe was taken to the hospital for self-inflicted wounds to her throat, and allegedly confessed to the killing. Stewart ruled in February that Monroe’s statements to police were given voluntarily and could be admitted as evidence.
Monroe was charged with Parker’s stabbing death in October 2019. She is being held without bond in the Shiawassee County Jail while awaiting trial in the case. She faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.
According to Owosso police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North Dewey Street to investigate a report of a murder/suicide. When police arrived, they saw Parker’s body; a medical examiner later estimated Parker had been dead for several days.
Owosso police detectives said in a search warrant application that Monroe also had a wound to her throat and “admitted that the wounds she had were self-inflicted, and that she stabbed Kevin Parker causing his injuries, and stayed a day or two with him until getting her own injuries.”
Monroe, documents state, left several notes stating that when police arrived, the residence would be a “homicide-murder” scene. Parker was stabbed five times.
Owosso police Lt. Eric Cherry stated in the warrant application for Monroe that a witness “came in the house, saw Kevin Parker deceased, and Jennifer Monroe had some injuries, but appeared to be conscious and breathing still.”
Cherry’s statement added that a search of the residence found three knives. A medical examiner estimated Parker “had been dead for more than a day or two.”
Additionally, Cherry stated that during the execution of a search warrant of Monroe’s phone, authorities found a “video of what appears to be Kevin Parker sleeping. She was in bed with him, and has a knife, and shows herself putting the knife up by his head.”
Owosso police detectives said in the documents that Monroe “admitted that the wounds she had were self-inflicted, and that she stabbed Kevin Parker causing his injuries, and stayed a day or two with him until getting her own injuries.”
Police noted in documents that Parker was prohibited from being at Monroe’s residence because of a no-contact order that had been filed after he was charged by prosecutors with domestic violence for an incident that involved Monroe several weeks prior to his death.
Monroe was also sued by Parker’s estate several weeks after his death.
According to the lawsuit, Parker’s estate was seeking at least $25,000 in damages and for Monroe to pay for the costs of Parker’s funeral services, which totaled $16,800. Online circuit court records indicate the suit was settled by default judgment, but does not include any further information.
No further proceedings have been scheduled in Monroe’s case, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers in Shiawassee County that has paused jury trials several times since the beginning of the pandemic. However, Stewart said he is hopeful jury trial can resume in June or July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.