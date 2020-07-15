Owosso man pleads guilty to attempting to sell fake meth

CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court to attempting to pass off 30 grams of salt as methamphetamine and sell it in June.
Justin Campbell, 30, pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession with intent to distribute an imitation controlled substance.
He admitted to putting salt in a plastic baggie and intending to sell it. Campbell was also charged with a habitual offender (fourth offense) status, due to several prior felony convictions, and was on parole at the time of the latest drug charge.
“I had in my possession a bag of salt,” Campbell said. “I bagged up some salt.”
“What were you going to do with the bag of salt? There’s nothing wrong with selling salt. People do it all the time,” 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said. “It wasn’t a salt shaker, was it? Did you intend to deceive someone into believing that salt was methamphetamine?”
“It was possibly going to be sold. It was 30 grams,” Campbell said.
In return for his plea, prosecutors reduced the habitual offender status to a second notice from a fourth.
Stewart accepted Campbell’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 20. Campbell will be lodged at the jail until then. Sentencing guidelines indicate he will receive a jail term of up to 21 months, though the court is not obligated to stay within that range.
Since Campbell was already on parole for a 2018 drug conviction, he will not receive credit for time served before he is sentenced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.