BANCROFT — The Burns Grange, 6630 Cole Road, will be hosting the Retired Railroaders for lunch on June 17.
Lunch will be served at noon. Come early and visit with friends.
Burns Grange will not be having a jamboree in June. We hope to be back in July.
For further information contact Peggy at (989) 288-4546 or (517) 285-6532.
