VERNON TWP. — Firefighters from four area departments were on the scene of a house trailer fire this morning at Lakeview Estates on M-71.
Firefighters cleared the scene about 8:30 a.m.; the fire was under control about 7 a.m.
According to scanner reports, a neighbor reported a fire at a trailer about 6:15 a.m. today with visible flames.
Vernon Township firefighters responded, and quickly called for mutual aid from Durand city, Venice Township and Corunna-Caledonia fire departments.
There were no reports of injuries as of press time, nor was the level of damage known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.