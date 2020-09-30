CORUNNA — Two juries were selected Tuesday for upcoming trials in 35th Circuit Court at the Community Center in McCurdy Park, and Judge Matthew Stewart said he believes that’s the first time that has ever happened in Shiawassee County.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, jury trials were on hold for approximately six months. With jury selection, a pool of about 40 to 50 prospective jurors is normal, and the circuit courtroom was not large enough to hold that many people and still maintain COVID safeguards. However, McCurdy Park’s Community Center provided ample space to conduct proceedings with a large group of people.
Earlier this month, in the first jury trial in Shiawassee County since March, Nathan Lott was convicted of absconding while on bond. He has yet to be sentenced on that charge, and still faces a pending first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.
Tuesday morning, a jury was selected in the case of Lucas O’Flynn, 39, of Owosso, who is charged with five felony counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. His trial was scheduled to begin this morning at 8:30 a.m. The charges are the result of an alleged April incident, and each is punishable by up to two years imprisonment and/or a $2,000 fine.
In the afternoon session, Public Defender’s Office head Doug Corwin and assistant prosecutor Richard McNally whittled down a pool of about 45 jurors to 12.
Corwin is counsel for Philip Blocker, 24, of Perry, who is charged with three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer during a domestic dispute in April.
In questions to the prospective jurors, Corwin asked if an individual is required to obey commands from police if they do not announce themselves as police officers. Blocker’s trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Blocker originally posted bond after the original charges, but violated the terms by consuming alcohol and getting into a physical altercation with two women outside Harper’s Bar in East Lansing in June. After that incident, Stewart revoked Blocker’s bond, and ordered him lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail, where he has remained since that time.
Blocker rejected a plea offer by prosecutors that would have seen the three felony counts reduced to attempted charges, along with a recommendation that any potential sentence not be imposed consecutively.
He also requested a personal recognizance bond at that hearing, due to college classes starting.
Stewart, however, pointed to Blocker’s “assaultive behavior,” and said Harper’s Bar had turned out to be a “super spreader” of COVID-19. At least 180 COVID-19 cases have been traced to Harper’s, where the incident occurred.
He also pointed out Blocker could still potentially face charges in East Lansing stemming from the incident at Harper’s Bar.
Blocker has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County, except for several minor traffic-related civil infractions.
