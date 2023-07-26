OWOSSO — The Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed misdeameanor counts of assault and battery against three Michigan State Police troopers accused of assaulting a cyclist after stopping him in Owosso.
A voicemail seeking comment from county Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner went unreturned, but the counts against Flint Post troopers Cody Lukas, Ryan Fitzko and Justin Simpson were voluntarily dismissed by the prosecution on July 10, per court records.
Without comment from Koerner, the reasoning behind the prosecution’s dismissal of the counts is unclear at the time.
The officers were charged in connection with an arrest made in the early hours of Aug. 24, 2022, per previous reporting. According to a redacted MSP arrest report — authored by Lukas — Fitzko and Lukas observed a bicyclist traveling westbound on Clyde Street near Chipman Street around 1:13 a.m.
The Argus-Press previously reported that the troopers claimed the cyclist was biking in the middle of the road, with no visible lights, thus the reason for the traffic stop. The report said the subject — whose name has been redacted — attempted to flee. The troopers engaged in “several physical strikes, taser deployment, and OC spray deployment” in the process of apprehending the subject.
In-car camera footage of the incident released by MSP shows two troopers run up to a cyclist, who at this point is clearly biking on the sidewalk, and wrestling him to the ground after he failed to stop when directed. After a period of scrumming on the ground, the cyclist appears to lash out with a leg, prompting one of the troopers to respond with a running kick and, later, several punches.
A second MSP car then arrives on the scene and a third trooper, presumably Simpson, joins Fitzko and Lukas in holding the cyclist on the ground, states previous reporting. Troopers are heard yelling at the cyclist, already on the ground, to “get on the ground.” The cyclist responds by saying that “this is bullsh*t.” He then appears to get punched several more times. Later, after seemingly being sprayed in the eyes, the cyclist vows that he is “f*cking calling my lawyer … it was a light on a bicycle.”
Lukas also faced a felony misconduct in office charge, but that was dismissed in May in 66th District Court.
Shanon Banner, director of the Communications and Outreach Division, said the troopers are still suspended while an internal investigation remains underway in an emailed statement to The Argus-Press on Monday.
