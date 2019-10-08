Officials consider purchase of election software

CORUNNA — County officials are considering the purchase of election software that could make it possible to provide real-timevoting data.
A motion to purchase election reporting software for the county website was advanced Monday by the Finance and Administration Committee.
The software, made by the company Election Source would make real-time reporting of election results possible, according to Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson.
The software would cost the county $7,500 for installation, and then $1,500 per year in licensing fees.
Wilson said other counties have adopted the same software, including Saginaw and Branch counties.
The actual voting process will remain the same. The only change is how the data is uploaded to the website.
Instead of being uploaded to the county’s own server, the information will be uploaded into Election Source’s servers and placed onto the county’s website.
“From my experience in doing this, that website is the No. 1 place to go for election results. Other counties, for whatever reason, can’t report results fast enough and they all go to (Election Source),” Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2, said during the discussion.
The proposal advances to Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting and, if approved, could be considered for final approval Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.