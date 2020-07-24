Owosso man rejects plea deal, will take chances at trial

CORUNNA — An Owosso man facing decades in prison for several methamphetamine-related charges rejected a plea offer from prosecutors Thursday, and will take his chances at trial.
Matthew Lee Koeplin, 42, told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart that since the court would not promise to cap his sentence at 10 years, he would not plead guilty to two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance (second offense-double penalty). Both counts are charged as a habitual offender (fourth notice) status, which greatly increases possible prison exposure.
“I don’t envy you for the decision you have to make. It’s a tough one. If you’re convicted, that’s the long haul,” Stewart said. He asked Koeplin several times whether he understood that if he is convicted at trial, he faces decades in prison. Koeplin stated several times he understood.
Defense attorney Matt McKone also asked Koeplin if he understood the plea offer would be the last offered by prosecutors. Koeplin stated he wanted a jury trial.
Koeplin was charged with one felony count in March and another in May following investigations by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET).
According to Michigan Dept. of Corrections records, Koeplin has numerous prior felony convictions out of Muskegon County, including possession of a weapon in jail, bringing contraband into prison, meth possession, larceny ($1,000-$20,000), second-degree home invasion and attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
During Thursday’s hearing, assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang said the plea deal from his office would be the final offered to Koeplin. That offer would have reduced the two controlled substance charges to delivery of meth and possession with intent to deliver meth, and reduced the habitual offender status from a fourth to a second.
That plea agreement would have limited Koeplin’s sentence to about 10 years, but the court was not obligated to stay within that range.
Koeplin, however stated he would not accept a plea deal without a guarantee of a maximum sentence of 10 years. Stewart told Koeplin that a 10-year sentence was likely, but would not guarantee a cap of 10 years.
Stewart told Koeplin he had a Constitutional right to a jury trial, but made sure Koeplin understood the potential consequences.
“I just want you to understand what the numbers are,” Stewart said. “With a plea deal, you have a life after … I’ve said what I had to say. When we close this record out, we will not have this conversation again.”
Additionally, Koeplin is on parole for several 2018 felony convictions. Any potential sentence he receives would not begin until he finishes the terms of incarceration for those offenses.
No date for a trial has been set, but Stewart said Thursday it will likely occur in mid-August.
